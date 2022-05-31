Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Shares of LINK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.