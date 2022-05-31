Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 350,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 370.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFCZF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFCZF traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $141.70. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.