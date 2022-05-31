Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

