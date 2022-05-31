Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
