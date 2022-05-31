Inspire 100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Stock Price Up 3%

Inspire 100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire 100 ESG ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire 100 ESG ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

