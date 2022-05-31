Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,710. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

