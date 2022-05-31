Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,019,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,384,355.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 258,883 shares of company stock worth $25,260,389. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

