Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $22.05 Average PT from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INGXF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -1,140.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

