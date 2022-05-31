Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $107.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,023. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

