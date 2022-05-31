Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 4.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,657,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Infosys by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. 377,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,980,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

