InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

