Incline Global Management LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280,860 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after buying an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,600 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

