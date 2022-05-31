Incline Global Management LLC Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 177,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 1.0% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 23,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

