Imperial Oil Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

IMO opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 34.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

