Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 242 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

