Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,375 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

