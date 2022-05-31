Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AON were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $281.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.20.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

