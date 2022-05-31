Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $328.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.90 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

