Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $3.58 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

