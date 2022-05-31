Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.13 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

