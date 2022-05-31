Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.54 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,856 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

