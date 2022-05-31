Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

SJM opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

