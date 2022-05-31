Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP cut its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Immatics accounts for about 1.7% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Immatics were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 390.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 41,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,434. Immatics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $433.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($2.24). Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

