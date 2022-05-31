iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMBI. Craig Hallum cut their target price on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $1.90 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,583.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

