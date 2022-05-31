iMe Lab Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $2.12 million and $481,804.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.64 or 0.03993667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00523034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008213 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

