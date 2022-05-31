Illuvium Reaches Market Capitalization of $202.82 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $311.62 or 0.00981199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $202.82 million and $35.37 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.35 or 0.05885991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00559223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.