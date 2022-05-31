IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 605.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $$8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

