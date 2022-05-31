IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $135 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49.

IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 117.95% and a negative net margin of 1,034.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

