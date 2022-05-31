Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,906,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $43,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,675,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,441,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

NASDAQ:ICVX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Icosavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $366.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Research analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

