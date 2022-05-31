I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 11.3% This Week

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $223,377.01 and approximately $52.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00201129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001227 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00313558 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001341 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,607,817 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.