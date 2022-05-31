Hyve (HYVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $247,954.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Hyve has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $247,954.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $749.62 or 0.02364214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00416208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

