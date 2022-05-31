Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $85.94 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $85,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.22 on Tuesday, hitting $464.54. 55,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,464. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.13. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.30.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

