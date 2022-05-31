Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,971 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 5.1% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $128,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Bank of America lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.43. 111,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,301. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

