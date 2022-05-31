Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys 30,049 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up 1.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $26,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,962. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.40 and a 200-day moving average of $342.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

