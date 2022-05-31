Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYPMY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.24. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,593. Hypera has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

