Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huttig Building Products has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huttig Building Products (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

