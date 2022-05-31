HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 12,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,518. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 175.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 1,930,312 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 185.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 396,026 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

