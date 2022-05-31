HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 12,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,518. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.
About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.