Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $375.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00313680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00072189 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

