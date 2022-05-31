HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of HTC Corporation (OTCMKTS:HTCXF – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The company has a market cap of $781.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Get HTC alerts:

HTC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTCXF)

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.