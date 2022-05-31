HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of HTC Corporation (OTCMKTS:HTCXF – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
The company has a market cap of $781.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.
HTC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTCXF)
