Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 2,419.54%. The business had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $317.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

