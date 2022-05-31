Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of HOTH opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

