HOPR Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.98 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. HOPR has a market cap of $21.98 million and $363,898.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.33 or 0.06267539 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00560854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008143 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

