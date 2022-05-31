Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

