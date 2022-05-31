Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 442,027 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $58,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after buying an additional 202,307 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 504,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 164,527 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

HEP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 1,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

