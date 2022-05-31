Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,004. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.