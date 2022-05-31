Hhlr Advisors LTD. Sells 2,595,000 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595,000 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,187,000 after purchasing an additional 742,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 986.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 204,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,654,767. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

