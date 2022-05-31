Hhlr Advisors LTD. Purchases 40,200,949 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 16,031.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,200,949 shares during the period. Yatsen comprises approximately 1.3% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 9.04% of Yatsen worth $86,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in Yatsen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 332,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Yatsen by 27.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yatsen by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

NYSE YSG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,791. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.72.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

