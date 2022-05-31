HG Vora Capital Management LLC Invests $70.20 Million in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195,000. WEX comprises approximately 2.5% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of WEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

WEX stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.07. 1,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,714. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $208.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

