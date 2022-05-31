HG Vora Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Ryder System makes up approximately 8.9% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Ryder System worth $247,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ryder System by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE R traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,475. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.