Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.