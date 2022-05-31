Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) will announce $499.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.33 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $476.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,536,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,303,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

